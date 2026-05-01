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Kuzgi samal
Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
2 May 2026
Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:40
from
16:20
from
20:20
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:45
from
17:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
16:30
from
20:15
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:25
from
16:15
from
21:20
from
21:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
17:35
from
20:15
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
16:50
from
19:05
from
21:25
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
11:40
from
23:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00
from
12:00
from
14:05
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19:40
from
20:05
from
21:50
from
22:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:40
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:30
from
14:40
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
01:40
from
2D, KZ
00:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:30
from
2D, KZ
10:50
from
14:30
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
16:00
from
19:40
from
01:00
from
2D, KZ
15:00
from
18:40
from
00:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
00:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:00
from
19:10
from
23:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:10
from
12:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
13:05
from
21:00
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
14:00
from
18:10
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22:20
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