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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 18 June 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 18 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 17 Tomorrow 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
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