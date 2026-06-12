Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
12 June 2026
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
12
Tomorrow
13
Sun
14
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:00
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
16:00
from
17:50
from
19:40
from
20:30
from
2D, KZ
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
19:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree