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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 31 May 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Mon 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KZ
13:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:20 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:50 from 22:30 from
2D, KZ
15:00 from 17:50 from 21:30 from
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