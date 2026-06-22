Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bazaar (Murder in the Building) Bazaar (Murder in the Building), 2026 Screening times in Almaty 23 June 2026

Bazaar (Murder in the Building) Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bazaar (Murder in the Building)? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
20:05 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:25 from 16:10 from 19:25 from 00:30 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
15:20 from 21:00 from
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more