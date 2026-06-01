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Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 July 2026

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Showtimes – 1 July 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
13:30 from 15:15 from
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