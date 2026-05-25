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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 26 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 26 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 25 Tomorrow 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
22:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
20:10 from 21:50 from 01:30 from
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Beast
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