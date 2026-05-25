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Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 25 May 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 25 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 25 Tue 26
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
18:50 from 20:10 from 22:10 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
22:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
16:30 from 21:30 from 23:30 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
20:10 from 21:50 from 01:30 from
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