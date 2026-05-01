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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
13 May 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 13 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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14
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KK
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Started
20:50
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Tickets Available
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Low price
20:50
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Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:30
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16:20
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17:30
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18:40
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19:30
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20:40
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22:50
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23:30
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01:00
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Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
16:50
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
16:20
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18:00
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19:40
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20:30
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21:20
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23:20
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Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
18:10
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20:20
from
22:10
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Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
16:10
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17:50
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19:30
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21:20
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23:00
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00:40
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D
20:00
from
21:40
from
2D, KK
00:50
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