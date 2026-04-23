Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Перiште Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 24 April 2026

Перiште Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 23 Tomorrow 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Перiште? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:25 from 14:50 from 22:15 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:45 from 13:30 from 18:50 from 20:00 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more