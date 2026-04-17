Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
21 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Sun
19
Mon
20
Tue
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Перiште?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
11:50
from
13:35
from
15:20
from
17:05
from
18:50
from
20:35
from
22:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:00
from
00:30
from
10:00
from
11:40
from
11:55
from
13:50
from
14:00
from
15:20
from
15:45
from
17:05
from
17:30
from
18:05
from
19:00
from
19:15
from
20:45
from
21:00
from
22:45
from
22:50
from
23:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:10
from
13:15
from
14:00
from
15:50
from
19:35
from
21:25
from
23:15
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Panda Plan 2
2026, China, Action, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree