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Kinoafisha Films The Huntsman The Huntsman, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 31 May 2026

The Huntsman Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
21:35 from 01:15 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
17:10 from 23:30 from
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