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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 20 May 2026

Өч-2: Карындаш Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
22:05 from 22:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
22:45 from 00:35 from 01:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
23:30 from
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