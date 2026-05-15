Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Өч-2: Карындаш
Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
19 May 2026
Өч-2: Карындаш Showtimes – 19 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Sun
17
Mon
18
Tue
19
Wed
20
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Өч-2: Карындаш?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
22:05
from
22:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
22:45
from
00:35
from
01:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
23:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree