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Sukma
Sukma, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
14 June 2026
Sukma Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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20:50
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20:50
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Tickets Available
20:50
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Low price
20:50
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:55
from
00:55
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:40
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17:40
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22:50
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23:50
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00:30
from
01:30
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Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
23:20
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00:20
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