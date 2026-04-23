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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 24 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 24 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:05 from 13:05 from 20:45 from 22:20 from 00:05 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:35 from 10:20 from 12:50 from 15:00 from 18:30 from 19:35 from 20:25 from 21:50 from 23:25 from 00:35 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
00:15 from 11:05 from 12:40 from 17:15 from 21:10 from 23:05 from 00:15 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
17:35 from 21:45 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
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