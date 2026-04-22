Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 23 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Moshenniki? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
18:20 from 22:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
17:35 from 21:45 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
Lee Cronin's The Mummy
2026, USA, Horror
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Deceased
The Deceased
2025, Indonesia, Drama, Horror, Detective
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more