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Kinoafisha Films Moshenniki Moshenniki, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 11 April 2026

Moshenniki Showtimes – 11 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
11:10 from 15:10 from 17:10 from 19:10 from 21:10 from 22:30 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
11:30 from 16:10 from 18:20 from 20:30 from 22:40 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:55 from 12:45 from 16:35 from 18:25 from 20:15 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
19:20 from 20:20 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:40 from 00:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:15 from 10:10 from 12:10 from 13:40 from 14:10 from 15:40 from 16:10 from 16:30 from 17:45 from 18:10 from 18:30 from 19:45 from 20:10 from 20:35 from 21:50 from 22:10 from 22:40 from 23:55 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:50 from 20:50 from 21:50 from 22:50 from 23:50 from 00:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
20:30 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
20:10 from 22:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:00 from 16:05 from 18:00 from 19:55 from 21:50 from 23:45 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
19:10 from 21:10 from
Project Hail Mary
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Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
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Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
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You, Me & Tuscany
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Ready or Not: Here I Come
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Erekshe
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Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
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