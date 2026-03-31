Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
1 April 2026
Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Thu
2
Fri
3
Tue
7
Wed
8
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Taptym-au seni 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
14:40
from
16:40
from
18:40
from
20:40
from
23:00
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
00:20
from
12:20
from
14:30
from
19:20
from
20:15
from
22:15
from
00:20
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
00:15
from
00:40
from
10:20
from
11:05
from
12:00
from
12:35
from
13:20
from
14:00
from
14:35
from
15:25
from
16:35
from
17:30
from
18:05
from
18:35
from
19:20
from
20:05
from
21:35
from
22:35
from
00:15
from
00:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
00:40
from
10:35
from
13:30
from
14:40
from
16:40
from
18:40
from
19:35
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
23:30
from
00:40
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:10
from
14:00
from
15:50
from
17:40
from
20:30
from
21:20
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:25
from
00:50
from
01:05
from
12:50
from
13:50
from
14:35
from
15:40
from
16:05
from
16:20
from
17:25
from
19:15
from
19:50
from
21:05
from
21:35
from
22:55
from
23:20
from
00:25
from
00:50
from
01:05
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
16:00
from
18:00
from
21:10
from
23:00
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:10
from
14:00
from
15:00
from
17:00
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
15:30
from
17:20
from
22:10
from
00:00
from
00:50
from
2D, KZ
14:30
from
16:20
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
23:00
from
23:50
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
15:20
from
16:40
from
17:30
from
19:40
from
21:10
from
22:00
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
01:20
from
2D, KZ
14:20
from
15:40
from
16:30
from
17:40
from
18:40
from
20:10
from
21:00
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
00:00
from
01:40
from
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:00
from
13:40
from
15:30
from
17:20
from
19:10
from
21:00
from
23:00
from
00:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00
from
16:50
from
18:40
from
21:30
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:00
from
15:40
from
16:10
from
16:50
from
17:30
from
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:20
from
19:50
from
20:30
from
21:10
from
21:40
from
22:20
from
23:00
from
23:30
from
00:10
from
00:50
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:40
from
17:30
from
19:20
from
01:10
from
2D, KZ
11:10
from
13:00
from
14:40
from
16:30
from
18:20
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
00:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:15
from
14:10
from
17:25
from
18:00
from
19:15
from
22:05
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20
from
11:00
from
11:30
from
12:10
from
12:50
from
13:20
from
14:00
from
14:40
from
15:10
from
15:50
from
16:30
from
17:00
from
17:40
from
18:20
from
18:50
from
19:30
from
20:10
from
20:40
from
21:20
from
22:00
from
22:30
from
23:10
from
23:50
from
00:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree