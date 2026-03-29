Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 29 March 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 29 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Tue 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Taptym-au seni 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
00:20 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
23:35 from 00:35 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
23:30 from 00:35 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
23:10 from 00:00 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
00:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
00:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
23:25 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
00:40 from
2D, KZ
23:40 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KK
23:20 from 00:10 from 01:20 from
2D, KZ
23:10 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
00:10 from 01:00 from
2D, KZ
23:10 from 00:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
00:00 from 01:40 from
2D, KZ
00:40 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
00:00 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
00:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
23:20 from 00:00 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, KK
00:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
23:30 from 00:10 from 00:50 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
00:10 from 01:50 from
2D, KZ
23:10 from 00:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
23:35 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
23:10 from 23:50 from 00:20 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more