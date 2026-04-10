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Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
15 April 2026
Bayqa! Alayaq! Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Showtime
20:50
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Started
20:50
from
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20:50
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20:50
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
14:00
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19:15
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