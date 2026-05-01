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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 10 May 2026

Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 9 Sun 10 Mon 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Нелегал. Через Мексику? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
22:00 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:50 from 21:10 from 01:10 from
2D, KZ
15:50 from 20:10 from 00:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, KK
01:10 from
2D, KZ
00:10 from
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