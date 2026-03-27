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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
31 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
12:40
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18:30
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Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:30
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12:10
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:00
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01:40
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11:50
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15:20
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17:00
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20:30
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:00
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16:35
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20:20
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