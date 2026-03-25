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Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 27 March 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 27 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 25 Tomorrow 26 Fri 27 Sat 28
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
17:10 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
16:45 from 22:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
13:15 from 14:30 from 16:20 from 18:40 from 21:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:40 from 16:15 from 22:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
14:40 from 16:20 from 18:10 from 20:00 from 21:50 from 23:40 from 01:30 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:00 from 13:40 from 15:20 from 17:10 from 19:00 from 20:50 from 22:40 from 00:30 from
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Erekshe
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