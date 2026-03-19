Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 21 March 2026

Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 19 Tomorrow 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25 Thu 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
11:10 from 12:20 from 14:50 from 15:10 from 17:20 from 19:10 from 19:50 from 22:20 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
12:15 from 14:50 from 17:20 from 20:00 from 22:30 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:15 from 12:50 from 15:20 from 16:25 from 19:30 from 22:00 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:15 from 11:55 from 12:15 from 14:15 from 15:55 from 16:40 from 18:10 from 18:20 from 18:50 from 19:10 from 20:40 from 20:50 from 21:20 from 21:40 from 23:10 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:00 from 20:00 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 00:00 from 01:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
22:10 from 23:00 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
19:40 from 20:40 from 21:40 from 22:10 from 23:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:00 from 13:30 from 16:00 from 18:30 from 19:15 from 21:00 from 22:50 from 23:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
21:10 from 22:00 from 23:40 from
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more