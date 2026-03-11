Menu
Films
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
12 March 2026
Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Fri
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:30
from
15:00
from
17:30
from
20:10
from
22:45
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
19:00
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
23:00
from
00:00
from
01:00
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
19:50
from
22:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
19:30
from
20:30
from
21:20
from
22:20
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
19:00
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
22:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
18:30
from
19:20
from
19:30
from
20:20
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
21:50
from
22:40
from
23:10
from
00:00
from
00:10
from
01:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
20:50
from
23:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
20:00
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:30
from
15:30
from
19:50
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
21:50
from
22:20
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D
11:00
from
13:30
from
14:25
from
16:00
from
17:00
from
18:30
from
19:35
from
21:00
from
22:10
from
23:30
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
19:00
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:20
from
