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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 15 April 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:30 from 16:20 from 18:10 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
15:00 from 16:50 from 18:30 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40 from 12:20 from 14:00 from 15:50 from 17:30 from
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