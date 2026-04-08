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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 9 April 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 9 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 8 Tomorrow 9
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:10 from 17:00 from 18:50 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 14:10 from 16:00 from 17:50 from
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