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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 April 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 31 Tomorrow 1 Thu 2
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
13:25 from 19:20 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:30 from 16:20 from 18:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
17:20 from
2D, KZ
12:30 from 16:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:30 from 17:20 from 19:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
21:00 from 00:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
17:20 from
2D, KZ
11:10 from 16:20 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
20:00 from 23:40 from
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