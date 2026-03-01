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Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
20 March 2026
Mama Showtimes – 20 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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20:50
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
17:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:50
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:00
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
15:50
from
19:40
from
2D, KZ
14:50
from
18:40
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
11:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
14:05
from
14:30
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KZ
10:30
from
12:20
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, KK
17:40
from
2D, KZ
16:40
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
10:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, KK
15:30
from
2D, KZ
14:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:20
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:40
from
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