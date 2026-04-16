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Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 22 April 2026

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 22 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
11:20 from 21:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:35 from 10:00 from 13:20 from 15:55 from 18:50 from 22:20 from 00:35 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
13:40 from 17:45 from
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