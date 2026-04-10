Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 April 2026

Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 13 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11 Sun 12 Mon 13 Tue 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, KZ
10:50 from 14:20 from 16:30 from 18:30 from 20:30 from 22:10 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:50 from 13:00 from 20:00 from 22:10 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
11:30 from 13:30 from 15:30 from 17:30 from 19:30 from 21:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
00:00 from 10:35 from 12:05 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 20:10 from 22:00 from 22:10 from 23:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:10 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 21:50 from 23:50 from
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Tuysqan
Tuysqan
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany
2026, USA, Comedy, Romantic
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more