Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
2 June 2026
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about animated film
Today
1
Tomorrow
2
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree