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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 June 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 1 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Tue 2
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 17:30 from 18:30 from
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