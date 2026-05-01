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Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 21 May 2026

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 17:10 from 18:10 from
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