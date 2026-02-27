Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
2 March 2026
Songy mahabbat Showtimes – 2 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Undeground
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
12:45
from
16:40
from
18:10
from
20:40
from
22:40
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
11:05
from
12:55
from
14:45
from
16:35
from
18:25
from
20:15
from
22:05
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
01:20
from
11:55
from
14:40
from
16:15
from
16:25
from
16:40
from
18:05
from
18:50
from
18:55
from
20:25
from
21:20
from
23:25
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:20
from
14:15
from
15:25
from
18:15
from
21:45
from
23:50
from
