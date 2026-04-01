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Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 4 May 2026

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Showtimes – 4 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:20 from 11:50 from 15:40 from 17:25 from 20:15 from
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