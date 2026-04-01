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Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 2 May 2026

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Thu 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
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Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:40 from
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