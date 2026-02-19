Menu
Films
Zhelezo
Zhelezo, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
21 February 2026
Zhelezo Showtimes – 21 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Today
19
Tomorrow
20
Sat
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Undeground
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
16:20
from
17:50
from
19:20
from
20:50
from
22:20
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:00
from
16:30
from
21:50
from
23:45
from
