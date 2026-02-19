Menu
Kinoafisha Films Zhelezo Zhelezo, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 20 February 2026

Zhelezo Showtimes – 20 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
16:00 from 17:30 from 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
16:20 from 17:50 from 19:20 from 20:50 from 22:20 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:45 from 22:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:40 from 10:20 from 14:35 from 19:30 from 21:05 from 22:20 from 00:40 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:40 from 16:05 from 18:20 from 22:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
11:00 from 16:30 from 21:50 from 23:45 from
