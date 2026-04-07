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Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 8 April 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
18:00 from 22:00 from
2D, KZ
17:00 from 21:00 from
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