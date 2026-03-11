Menu
Films
Abay bol
Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
12 March 2026
Abay bol Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Fri
13
Abaya
2D
17:15
from
21:15
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
14:50
from
15:20
from
16:00
from
16:30
from
18:10
from
19:50
from
21:30
from
23:10
from
23:50
from
01:30
from
2D, KZ
10:10
from
10:30
from
12:10
from
13:10
from
13:50
from
14:20
from
15:00
from
15:30
from
17:10
from
18:50
from
20:30
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
22:50
from
00:30
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
10:30
from
12:20
from
14:10
from
16:00
from
17:50
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
19:00
from
2D, KZ
18:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:10
from
17:00
from
18:50
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, KK
14:40
from
16:20
from
18:50
from
20:30
from
22:20
from
00:00
from
01:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
19:10
from
21:30
from
23:30
from
2D, KZ
18:10
from
20:30
from
22:30
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
10:20
from
12:00
from
13:40
from
15:20
from
17:50
from
19:30
from
21:20
from
23:00
from
00:40
from
