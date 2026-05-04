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Hostile Takeover
Hostile Takeover, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
6 May 2026
Hostile Takeover Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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20:50
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Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
20:25
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:00
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Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:00
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