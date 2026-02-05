Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
10 February 2026
Tastamashy, ana! Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:35
from
12:35
from
14:35
from
16:35
from
18:35
from
20:35
from
22:35
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
01:05
from
2D, KZ
01:05
from
10:05
from
11:45
from
13:45
from
14:20
from
16:25
from
18:10
from
21:40
from
23:40
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
