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Kinoafisha Films Gashyqpyn sagan Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 April 2026

Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 31 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, KK
22:00 from 00:10 from
2D, KZ
21:00 from 23:10 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
15:20 from 19:20 from 23:20 from
2D, KZ
14:20 from 18:20 from 22:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
20:20 from 22:20 from 00:20 from
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