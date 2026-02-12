Menu
Kinoafisha Films Kopy v kino Kopy v kino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 February 2026

Kopy v kino Showtimes – 13 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sat 14 Sun 15 Mon 16 Tue 17 Wed 18 Thu 19
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
14:00 from 15:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:20 from 14:25 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
00:25 from 10:30 from 19:30 from 00:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:10 from 12:45 from 14:30 from 21:35 from 23:20 from 00:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:20 from 10:25 from 18:45 from 22:40 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
01:35 from 11:55 from 17:50 from 21:40 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
22:05 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00 from 10:20 from
