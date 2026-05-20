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Kinoafisha Films Bodycam Bodycam, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 22 May 2026

Bodycam Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
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Today 20 Tomorrow 21 Fri 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:25 from 23:35 from
Mortal Kombat II
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Michael
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The Mandalorian & Grogu
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Hotya by kinoda 4
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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
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The Devil Wears Prada 2
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Project Hail Mary
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Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
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Beast
Beast
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Bodycam
Bodycam
2025, Canada, Horror
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
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