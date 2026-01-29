Menu
Films
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
30 January 2026
Qolymnan usta Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
How do I book tickets for Qolymnan usta?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
19:50
from
21:40
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
13:10
from
16:40
from
18:25
from
22:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:10
from
19:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
10:35
from
12:05
from
15:15
from
20:15
from
22:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:20
from
17:45
from
22:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, KZ
10:00
from
