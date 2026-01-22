Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhalmauyz Kempir
Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
23 January 2026
Zhalmauyz Kempir Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, KZ
16:00
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
14:30
from
18:15
from
20:00
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, KZ
12:40
from
18:30
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, KZ
14:30
from
19:00
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:15
from
18:40
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
15:30
from
15:50
from
17:30
from
21:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
