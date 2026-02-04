Menu
Kinoafisha Films Taube Taube, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 5 February 2026

Taube Showtimes – 5 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
16:00 from 18:10 from 20:20 from 22:30 from
2D, KZ
15:00 from 17:10 from 19:20 from 21:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
16:20 from
2D, KZ
15:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
12:05 from 17:45 from
